Iran pushes ahead in building nuclear reactor

* West mainly focused on Iran's expanded uranium enrichment
* But heavy-water reactor under construction also a concern
* Iran says it will produce medical isotopes
* Spent fuel could also yield plutonium if reprocessed
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Sept 26 Iran appears to be making
headway in building a research reactor that could yield
potential nuclear weapon material, adding to Western concerns
about Tehran's atomic aims, experts and diplomats say.
The West's worries about Iran are focused largely on
underground uranium enrichment plants at Natanz and Fordow, but
it is also pressing ahead with construction of a heavy-water
reactor near the town of Arak, which analysts say could produce
plutonium for nuclear arms if the spent fuel is reprocessed.
Iran now plans to bring Arak on line in the third quarter of
2013, moving up its timetable from 2014, according to the latest
U.N. information, although there is uncertainty whether it will
be able to meet that target date.
Iran, rejecting Western allegations it seeks to develop a
capability to assemble atomic arms, says its nuclear programme
is entirely peaceful and that the reactor will produce isotopes
for medical and agricultural use.
"There is no reason to seriously doubt Iran's resolve to
complete this project on time and begin operating the reactor,"
said Mark Hibbs of the Carnegie Endowment think-tank.
Most of what is needed is "dual-use, off-the-shelf equipment
that Iran can buy all over the world using the procurement
network it has set up" for its nuclear programme, he said.
A U.N. report last month on Iran's nuclear programme, which
made headlines because it showed a doubling of the uranium
enrichment capability at Fordow, suggested
Tehran was also carrying out new work at Arak.
The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
said cooling and moderator circuit piping was being installed
when inspectors visited the Arak facility in early August.
"They are certainly continuing to make progress on the
reactor," one Vienna-based diplomat said. "As long as we still
don't trust Iran's nuclear intentions, even the elimination of
its enrichment capability will not eliminate all the danger."
THREATS
Israel, believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear-armed
state, sees Iran's nuclear programme as a serious threat and has
ramped up threats of attacking its arch enemy. If it does, the
nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow and Arak in central Iran are
likely to be among the targets.
U.S. President Barack Obama this week warned Iran he would
do what it takes to prevent it from getting nuclear weapons.
The European Union this month said it was "deeply worried"
Iran had not suspended activity at the Arak facility, which like
other nuclear sites is monitored by U.N. inspectors to ensure
there is no diversion of nuclear materials.
In August, German prosecutors said police had arrested four
men suspected of delivering valves for the heavy-water reactor,
breaking an embargo on such exports to Iran.
If operated optimally, the heavy-water plant would produce
about 9 kilograms of plutonium annually, or enough for about two
nuclear bombs each year, said the Institute for Science and
International Security, a U.S.-based think-tank.
"Before it could use any of the plutonium in a nuclear
weapon, however, it would first have to separate the plutonium
from the irradiated fuel," it added on its web site.
Iran has announced it has no plans to reprocess the spent
fuel, the International Institute for Strategic Studies
think-tank said in report last year.
But Mark Fitzpatrick, director of its non-proliferation and
disarmament programme, said "similarly sized reactors ostensibly
built for research" have been used by India, Israel, North Korea
and Pakistan to make plutonium for weapons.
Given Iran's "record of delays with other major nuclear
facilities and the sanctions and export controls that have
impeded access to foreign parts, it is very doubtful that the
2013 deadline will be met", he said.