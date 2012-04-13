Iran seeks dialogue, trust in nuclear talks-minister

* Talks must be comprehensive -Iran foreign minister
* Restates Iran's opposition to nuclear weapons
* Major powers seek assurances from Tehran
WASHINGTON, April 12 Iran hopes all sides in
upcoming talks on its nuclear program will commit to
comprehensive dialogue and that negotiators make "genuine
efforts to reestablish confidence and trust," Iranian Foreign
Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Thursday.
In an opinion piece in The Washington Post, Salehi said that
to "solve the nuclear issue," the scope of talks this weekend in
Istanbul between Iran and the five permanent members of the U.N.
Security Council and Germany must address the concerns of all
sides.
"Complex matters that have been left unaddressed for decades
cannot be solved overnight," Salehi said. "Another sign of
mutual respect is a willingness and readiness to both give and
take, without preconditions."
Salehi said dialogue "must be seen as a process" and not an
event.
"If the intention of dialogue is merely to prevent cold
conflict from turning hot, rather than to resolve differences,
suspicion will linger. Trust will not be established," Salehi
said.
The P5+1 group - Britain, China, France, Russia, the United
States and Germany - will meet with Iran for the first time in
more than a year, hoping Tehran will give enough ground on its
nuclear program to extend negotiations and avert the possibility
of an Israeli or U.S. military strike on Iran.
Salehi said Iran had many times "marked our opposition to
weapons of mass destruction."
Tehran says it is refining uranium solely for electricity
and medical treatments. Western states do not believe that.
Major powers want the Iranians to outline steps to show that
they have abandoned any pursuit of nuclear arms, U.S. Secretary
of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.
"We are receiving signals that they are bringing ideas to
the table," Clinton told reporters. "We want them to
demonstrate, clearly, in the actions they propose that they have
truly abandoned any nuclear weapons ambition."
"We are looking for concrete results. And of course, in a
negotiation, we understand that the Iranians will be asking for
assurances or actions from us and we will certainly take those
under consideration," Clinton said, without providing details.