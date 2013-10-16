New Iran nuclear talks expected in few weeks time -diplomats

GENEVA, Oct 16 - Six world powers and Iran will likely meet again in Geneva in several weeks time to try to hammer out details of an emerging agreement aimed at ending the standoff over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, Western diplomats said on Wednesday.

They spoke as the two sides convened at midday for the scheduled second day of their first high-level negotiations for six months - and the first since the election of moderate Iranian President Hassan Rouhani raised hopes of a breakthrough.