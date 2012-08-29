UN nuclear watchdog sets up "Iran Task Force"

VIENNA Aug 29 The United Nations' nuclear
watchdog has set up an Iran Task Force to handle inspections and
other issues related to the Islamic state's disputed atomic
activities, an internal IAEA document showed on Wednesday.
The brief announcement by the International Atomic Energy
Agency, addressed to agency staff, appeared to be an attempt to
focus and streamline the IAEA's handling of the sensitive Iran
file by concentrating experts and other resources in one unit.
The Vienna-based U.N. agency, which regularly inspects
Iran's nuclear sites, has voiced growing concern over the last
year of possible military dimensions to the country's nuclear
programme. Tehran says its nuclear work is entirely peaceful.