U.S. says Iran "demolishing" facility at Parchin site

VIENNA, Sept 13 A U.S. envoy accused Iran on
Thursday of "systematically demolishing" a facility at the
Parchin military site that United Nations nuclear inspectors
want to visit as part of their investigation into suspected
weapons research.
"Iran has been taking measures that appear consistent with
an effort to remove evidence of its past activities at Parchin,"
U.S. envoy Robert Wood told the 35-nation board of the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
He said it was "troubling that Iran is blatantly hampering
the (IAEA's) ability to carry out its mandate by systematically
demolishing the facility that has been identified by the IAEA as
meriting inspection at the Parchin site."