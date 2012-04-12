版本:
US sees signals Iran will bring ideas to Istanbul

WASHINGTON, April 12 There are signs Iran will bring proposals to talks with major powers that want the Iranians to outline steps to show they have abandoned any pursuit of nuclear arms, U. S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.

"We are receiving signals that they are bringing ideas to the table," Clinton told reporters ahead of this Saturday's talks in Istanbul between Iran and the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany. "We want them to demonstrate, clearly, in the actions they propose that they have truly abandoned any nuclear weapons ambition."

