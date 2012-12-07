版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五 20:43 BJT

No problems reported at Japan nuclear plants after quake -UN agency

VIENNA Dec 7 The U.N. atomic agency said it had been informed by Japanese authorities that no problems had been detected at nuclear power plants in the region nearest to the epicentre of Friday's earthquake.

A 7.3 magnitude quake centred off northeastern Japan shook buildings as far away as Tokyo and triggered a one-metre tsunami in an area devastated by last year's Fukushima disaster, but there were no reports of deaths or serious damage

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐