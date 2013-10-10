Western powers talk nuclear disarmament, upgrade what's left

* Global nuclear arms stockpiles sharply down since Cold War
* But major powers still modernising their weapon systems
* China, Pakistan and India may increase arsenals -
think-tank
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Oct 10 The world's stockpile of nuclear
weapons is a quarter of the size it was at its Cold War peak in
the 1980s - but the United States, Russia, China, France and
Britain are all considering or taking steps to modernise their
arms systems.
The number of nuclear warheads globally is about 17,000,
estimates the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
(SIPRI), down roughly 75 percent over the last thirty years
largely because of cuts by the United States and Russia.
U.S. President Barack Obama gave new impetus to the often
halting process of disarmament in 2009 when he set out a vision
of a world without nuclear weapons in a speech, three months
into his presidency, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize.
However, Obama's aim has produced mixed results so far, not
least because of a plan by the United States and NATO to build
an anti-missile shield around Western Europe that has been seen
by Russia to undermine his intent.
Last June the U.S. president proposed further cutting
nuclear arsenals by a third but Russia responded
that the shield, intended to protect against attack from Iran
and North Korea, would require Moscow to hold more missiles or
lose its deterrent capability. Russia fears the system's
interceptors could shoot down its long-range nuclear missiles.
Meanwhile, the United States is modifying existing warheads
under so-called life extension programmes, Russia is deploying
more warheads on each of its missiles, and China is introducing
new mobile missiles for its nuclear weapons, according to the
Federation of American Scientists (FAS) think-tank.
Such activities led Angela Kane, U.N. high representative
for disarmament affairs, to comment in September: "Robust
nuclear weapon modernisation programmes... raise legitimate
questions over whether these steps are heading toward global
zero, or instead to a permanently nuclear-armed world."
Adds Henry Sokolski of the U.S. Nonproliferation Policy
Education Center: "In theory everyone can say the ideal number
is zero but in practice no one is willing to take that risk."
The Obama administration used the U.N. nuclear agency's
annual member state gathering in September to underline its
commitment to "pursuing the peace and security" of a world
without nuclear weapons, saying it had taken significant steps
toward that goal.
The hope now is that the U.S. and other Western nuclear
powers can persuade Iran to curb sensitive uranium enrichment
after years of tough sanctions failed to do the job. New Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani's overtures towards the West, while
insisting on Tehran's nuclear "rights", have raised hopes of a
negotiated settlement to the decade-old dispute ahead of talks
between the two sides on Oct. 15-16 in Geneva.
The Islamic state denies Western accusations that it is
seeking the capability to make nuclear weapons.
NON-PROLIFERATION
The fact that more countries are not nuclear armed is widely
credited to the central bargain of the 1970 Non-Proliferation
Treaty (NPT) that nations without atomic bombs pledged not to
seek them and nuclear weapon states agreed to pursue disarmament
negotiations.
Compared with U.S. predictions in the early 1960s that the
nuclear weapons club could increase to 25 states within a few
decades, just nine countries are now estimated to have atomic
bombs, including India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea.
The latter four states are outside the 189-nation NPT.
Israel is widely assumed to be the Middle East's only
nuclear-armed power, drawing frequent Iranian and Arab
condemnation.
The longer nuclear weapon states hold on to their bombs, the
greater the likelihood of tempting other countries to look into
the possibility of developing such arms, analysts say.
India and Pakistan, which came close to war in 2001-02, both
publicly said they had tested nuclear weapons in 1998. North
Korea carried out its third nuclear test in February this year.
Israel has neither confirmed nor denied it has nuclear arms.
The International Institute for Strategic Studies has warned
that a South Asia arms race and Pakistan's development of
tactical "battlefield" atomic weapons were increasing the risk
of any conflict there becoming a nuclear war.
"Without complete disarmament, we will stand to lose the
fight against proliferation in the long run," Austria's
ambassador to the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), Christine Stix-Hackl, said in a speech last month.
The Federation of American Scientists says U.S. and Russian
warheads account for more than 90 percent of the world's total
stockpile. Britain, France and China have between 200-300 each.
India has 110, Pakistan 120 and Israel 80, it said.
Both the FAS and SIPRI say the total number of deployed
warheads - those placed on missiles or located on bases with
operational forces - amount to around 4,400, of which the vast
majority are U.S. and Russian.
If "nations conclude that the U.S. and Russia have no
intention of ever eliminating their obsolete Cold War arsenals,
they will hedge their bets and at least explore developing their
own nuclear forces," said Joseph Cirincione, president of the
Ploughshares Fund, a global security foundation.