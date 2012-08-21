Utility to lay off 730 at closed Calif. nuclear power plant

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 21 The owner of the troubled
San Onofre nuclear power plant in Southern California will lay
off 730 employees during the fourth quarter of this year to cut
costs, which the company said are well above the industry
average for a facility of its size.
The San Onofre nuclear power plant, or SONGS, has not
produced electricity since Jan. 31, when a radiation leak was
discovered in one of the plant's two units.
Even without the shutdown, Edison International's
Southern California Edison (SCE) utility would be announcing the
layoffs, which will reduce the plant workforce to 1,500
employees, a spokeswoman said.
"SCE has concluded that SONGS' staffing and costs are
significantly higher than other similar dual unit, non-fleet
nuclear power plants," the company said in a statement.
But the shutdown, stemming from premature wear to the
plant's steam generators, didn't help, the company said.
"The steam generator issues at SONGS also require that SCE
be prudent with its future spending while SCE and regulators
review the long-term viability of the nuclear plant," it said.
"The reality is that the Unit 3 reactor will not be
operating for some time," it said, referring to the unit where
the leak was discovered earlier this year.
The company is in the process of drafting a response to
questions from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)
related to the other closed unit, Unit 2, the spokeswoman told
a critical step if the company hopes to restart that
part of the facility sometime next year.
The company has not begun work on a letter to the NRC
regarding Unit 3, and the process of reopening the unit is
running on a separate track, the spokeswoman said.
The closure of the 2,150-megawatt SONGS, which typically
supplies the state with about 8 percent of its electricity, has
at times strained the power grid during the warmer-than-usual
California summer.
Grid operators have fired up some vintage natural
gas-powered facilities and asked Californians to conserve
electricity during peak hours to prevent rolling blackouts.
So far, good planning and an impressive response from
consumers to public pleas for conservation has kept the juice
flowing uninterrupted in the state this summer.