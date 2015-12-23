版本:
Axpo to reconnect nuclear power station after maintenance ends

ZURICH Dec 23 Swiss utility Axpo said on Wednesday it is reconnecting the 365-megawatt Beznau 2 atomic power station to the grid after a 120-day maintenance outage.

Axpo said Swiss federal nuclear inspection agency ENSI cleared the facility after ultrasound measurements on the reactor pressure vessel found no unusual readings. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Jason Neely)
