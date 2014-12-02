Japan's Tepco needs safety review from foreign nuclear operators -adviser

| TOKYO
TOKYO Dec 2 Tokyo Electric Power Co
should convene a panel of nuclear power plant operators from
outside Japan to review its safety standards even if it obtains
clearance by regulators to restart the world's largest nuclear
plant, an adviser to the utility said on Tuesday.
Dale Klein, a former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission and the chairman of a third-party panel commissioned
by Tokyo Electric to oversee the reform of its nuclear division,
said such a step would provide additional assurance that the
utility could be trusted to run a nuclear plant safely after the
March 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi plant.
Klein, who was in Tokyo for a meeting of Tokyo Electric's
nuclear reform panel, said representatives of U.S. nuclear
operators such as Southern Co, Exelon Corp and
Pinnacle West Capital Corp's Arizona Public Service
subsidiary could be sent in as advisers to Tepco.
"I would like to see what I call a readiness review," Klein
told Reuters in an interview. "You've got regulatory aspects -
Do you meet everything? Do you have right training? - and then,
I think, because of Fukushima Dai-Ichi, the Japanese public
would feel better if another group came in and said
operationally they are ready. I have been pushing for that."
Tokyo Electric, widely known as Tepco, has applied to
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority to restart its Kashiwazaki
Kariwa plant, some 300 km (180 miles) northwest of Tokyo.
But the prospects for a restart remain uncertain, in part
becaue of opposition from Niigata Prefecture Governor Hirohiko
Izumida, a strident critic of Tepco and its response to the
Fukushima disaster.
Klein said he believed Tokyo Electric was making progress in
developing a culture of safety, modelled on the manufacturing
controls pioneered by Japanese companies such as Toyota Motor Co
to ensure quality in production. He said completing
that process could take years.
"It's going slower than I would like," he said.
Klein said he had asked Tepco executives to brief his reform
panel early next year on progress it has made to ensure workers
involved in the clean-up of the Fukushima plant are being
properly employed by subcontractors and protected from radiation
hazards.
Klein, who was NRC chairman from 2006 to 2009, also serves
on the board of Phoenix-based Pinnacle West.
(Reporting By Kentaro Hamada and Kevin Krolicki; Editing by
Alan Raybould)