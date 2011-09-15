UPDATE 1-UK nuclear watchdog says reactors are safe

(Adds measures under consideration to improve safety)
LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's nuclear industry is
safe and reliable and requires no structural changes, initial
results of European Union stress tests show, according to a
report issued on Thursday by the UK's nuclear watchdog.
The report follows the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan
in March, which led the European Commission to mandate safety
tests on the bloc's 143 reactors.
"To date, none of the stress test work...has indicated any
fundamental weaknesses in design and resilience at UK nuclear
power plants -- but lessons are being learnt from Fukushima to
improve safety," John Donald, superintending inspector of the
Office for Nuclear Regulation said.
Although the exact nature of the changes suggested by the
Fukushima disaster to improve industry safety have not yet been
determined, measures under consideration include bolstering
flood defences and introducing backup generators to provide
cooling and power supply, the report said.
EDF Energy , Britain's biggest operator of nuclear
power plants, plans to review flooding risks at specific sites
by including the latest climate change data missing from
previous assessments, the report added.
For the two reactors operated by Magnox, the main focus will
be on improving the reliability of cooling systems in the face
of "beyond design" stresses.
The watchdog has set Oct. 31 as the deadline by which
reactor operators must submit final stress test results.
A final report consolidating EU-wide stress test results
will be presented to the council in June 2012.
