Nuclear industry hopes Ukraine crisis to boost business in Europe

By Michel Rose
PARIS, March 21 Western players in the nuclear
industry are hoping the conflict between Ukraine and Russia
could help push countries in Eastern Europe that rely on Russian
gas to turn to atomic energy.
Tension between Russia and the West over the future of
Ukraine is spurring the European Union to renew efforts to end
decades of dependence on Russian gas, which accounts for about a
third of the bloc's supplies.
The nuclear industry, whose prospects were hit by the
Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, has been keen to promote
its advantages as a domestically produced source of clean energy
by comparison with imported gas and polluting coal-fired plants.
"I think it is wise for eastern Europe to be evaluating
nuclear, because it forces them to be less dependent on external
forces, external politics," Donald Hoffman, president of the
American Nuclear Society (ANS), told Reuters on the sidelines of
the SFEN nuclear industry conference in Paris.
Delegates from the French nuclear industry are also keen to
export reactors to central European countries such as Poland and
the Czech Republic.
"It (nuclear power) can bring rethinking in terms of energy
independence," said Christophe Behar, director of the French
nuclear research centre CEA's nuclear energy division.
Moscow has in the past cut supplies to Ukraine when
negotiating prices with Kiev, causing shortages for its
customers further west, especially in central Europe, which
largely relies on Russian supplies to meet its demand.
"The first Ukrainian alert had played a role in energy
policy decisions in Britain, for example," said Philippe Knoche,
chief operating officer at French nuclear reactor builder Areva.
Britain went on to award a 19 billion euro ($26.4 billion)
contract last year to build the first new nuclear plant in
Europe since Fukushima to a consortium made of EDF, Areva and
Chinese state-owned companies CGN and CNNC.
"In eastern European countries, there could also be a
certain number of consequences," said Dominique Miniere,
generation and engineering head at French utility EDF.
"Gas doesn't have the same place that they wanted to give it
six or seven years ago," he said.
Gas-fired power plants across Europe have been sitting idle
for months because of low demand and competition from cheap
coal, which has made it more difficult to cut carbon emissions.
NO SHORT-TERM BOOST
But other players were more sceptical on the prospects for
nuclear energy in Eastern Europe as a response to the Ukrainian
crisis.
"The gas issue is very short-term, I don't see how the
nuclear industry could help," said Jean Van Vyve, nuclear assets
and projects manager at Belgium's Electrabel, owned by GDF Suez.
These countries' existing heating infrastructure, mainly
based on oil and gas and not on electrical devices, reduces the
attractiveness of nuclear energy, he added.
Danes Burket, from Czech utility CEZ, did not
expect a major boost for nuclear energy either.
"I am not optimistic on that," he said, partly because the
EU energy strategy focuses more on supporting renewables than
nuclear energy.
"And there is enough shale gas in the U.S. and in case of
high prices in Europe, it can be imported. But it depends of
course on the U.S. export strategy. Now they want to use the gas
for the U.S.," he added.
The European Union has yet to convince Washington to commit
to exporting U.S. gas under a transatlantic trade deal.
($1 = 0.7189 Euros)
