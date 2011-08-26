FACTBOX-U.S. nuclear plants in path of Hurricane Irene

NEW YORK, Aug 26 Nuclear power plants along the U.S. East Coast are bracing for the impact of Hurricane Irene which is barreling toward North Carolina.

Plant employees are securing equipment and readying extra staff for the weekend.

Irene was located about 330 miles (530 km) south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles-per-hour (165 km/h) at 11 a.m. EDT. [ID:nL4E7JQ33U]

Dominion Resources Inc ( D.N ), after shutting down its North Anna nuclear power station because of an earthquake on Tuesday, is taking precautions at its other plants ahead of the storm.

"We're going through the steps that we go through in anticipation of a major storm, making sure everything is secure, that no loose material or construction material is hanging around and checking staff," said Dan Genest, a spokesman in Richmond, Virginia.

The two-unit, 1,950-megawatt North Anna nuclear plant will remain shut through the storm. The two-unit, 1,598-MW Surry plant was designed to withstand winds of 360 miles per hour.

Dominion is required by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to shut down one of the units in advance of a storm with hurricane force winds (Category 1 at 74 miles per hour) with 24 hours advanced notice, Genest said.

If a storm is expected to continue, Dominion would be required to shut down the second unit with 12 hours advanced notice. STATE OWNER PLANT UNIT TYPE

MWE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 2 Combustion Engineering 884 Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 3 WH Four-Loop

1,227 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs Unit 1 Combustion Engineering 873 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs Unit 2 Combustion Engineering 862 Massachusetts Entergy Pilgrim GE-Type 3

685 New Hampshire Entergy Seabrook WH Four-Loop

1,295 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 1 WH Four-Loop

1,174 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 2 WH Four-Loop

1,130 New Jersey Exelon Oyster Creek GE Type 2

619 New York Entergy Indian Point 2 WH Four-Loop

1,020 New York Entergy Indian Point 3 WH Four-Loop

1,025 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1 GE Type 4

938 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1 GE Type 4

937 N. Carolina Progress Shearon Harris Unit 1 WH Two-Loop

900 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 1 GE Type 4

1,134 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 2 GE Type 4

1,134 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 1 WH Three-Loop

799 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 2 WH Three-Loop

799 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 1 WH Three-Loop

980.5 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 2 WH Three-Loop

972.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Key:

GE - General Electric

WH - Westinghouse

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso and compiled by David Sheppard, Joshua Schneyer and Matthew Robinson in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)