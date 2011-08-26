版本:
FACTBOX-U.S. nuclear plants in path of Hurricane Irene

 NEW YORK, Aug 26 Nuclear power plants along the
U.S. East Coast are bracing for the impact of Hurricane Irene
which is barreling toward North Carolina.
 Plant employees are securing equipment and readying extra
staff for the weekend.
 Irene was located about 330 miles (530 km) south-southwest
of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, as a Category 2 storm with
maximum sustained winds of 105 miles-per-hour (165 km/h) at 11
a.m. EDT. [ID:nL4E7JQ33U]
 Dominion Resources Inc (D.N), after shutting down its North
Anna nuclear power station because of an earthquake on Tuesday,
is taking precautions at its other plants ahead of the storm.
 "We're going through the steps that we go through in
anticipation of a major storm, making sure everything is
secure, that no loose material or construction material is
hanging around and checking staff," said Dan Genest, a
spokesman in Richmond, Virginia.
 The two-unit, 1,950-megawatt North Anna nuclear plant  will
remain shut through the storm. The two-unit, 1,598-MW Surry
plant was designed to withstand winds of 360 miles per hour.
 Dominion is required by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission to shut down one of the units in advance of a storm
with hurricane force winds (Category 1 at 74 miles per hour)
with 24 hours advanced notice, Genest said.
 If a storm is expected to continue, Dominion would be
required to shut down the second unit with 12 hours advanced
notice.
STATE         OWNER         PLANT                 UNIT TYPE   
         MWE 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Connecticut   Dominion      Millstone Unit 2      Combustion
Engineering    884
Connecticut   Dominion      Millstone Unit 3      WH Four-Loop
       1,227
Maryland      Constellation Calvert Cliffs Unit 1 Combustion
Engineering    873
Maryland      Constellation Calvert Cliffs Unit 2 Combustion
Engineering    862
Massachusetts Entergy       Pilgrim               GE-Type 3   
         685
New Hampshire Entergy       Seabrook              WH Four-Loop
       1,295
New Jersey    PSEG Nuclear  Salem Unit 1          WH Four-Loop
       1,174
New Jersey    PSEG Nuclear  Salem Unit 2          WH Four-Loop
       1,130
New Jersey    Exelon        Oyster Creek          GE Type 2   
         619
New York      Entergy       Indian Point 2        WH Four-Loop
       1,020
New York      Entergy       Indian Point 3        WH Four-Loop
       1,025
N. Carolina   Progress      Brunswick Unit 1      GE Type 4   
         938
N. Carolina   Progress      Brunswick Unit 1      GE Type 4   
         937
N. Carolina   Progress      Shearon Harris Unit 1 WH Two-Loop 
         900
Pennsylvania  Exelon        Limerick 1            GE Type 4   
       1,134
Pennsylvania  Exelon        Limerick 2            GE Type 4   
       1,134
Virginia      Dominion      Surry Unit 1          WH Three-Loop
         799
Virginia      Dominion      Surry Unit 2          WH Three-Loop
         799
Virginia      Dominion      North Anna Unit 1     WH Three-Loop
         980.5
Virginia      Dominion      North Anna Unit 2     WH Three-Loop
         972.9
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Key:
 GE - General Electric                                     
 WH - Westinghouse
 Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission                
 (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso and compiled by David Sheppard,
Joshua Schneyer and Matthew Robinson in New York; Editing by
Alden Bentley)

