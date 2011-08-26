FACTBOX-U.S. nuclear plants in path of Hurricane Irene

NEW YORK, Aug 26 Nuclear power plants along the
U.S. East Coast are bracing for the impact of Hurricane Irene
which is barreling toward North Carolina.
Plant employees are securing equipment and readying extra
staff for the weekend.
Irene was located about 330 miles (530 km) south-southwest
of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, as a Category 2 storm with
maximum sustained winds of 105 miles-per-hour (165 km/h) at 11
Dominion Resources Inc (D.N), after shutting down its North
Anna nuclear power station because of an earthquake on Tuesday,
is taking precautions at its other plants ahead of the storm.
"We're going through the steps that we go through in
anticipation of a major storm, making sure everything is
secure, that no loose material or construction material is
hanging around and checking staff," said Dan Genest, a
spokesman in Richmond, Virginia.
The two-unit, 1,950-megawatt North Anna nuclear plant will
remain shut through the storm. The two-unit, 1,598-MW Surry
plant was designed to withstand winds of 360 miles per hour.
Dominion is required by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission to shut down one of the units in advance of a storm
with hurricane force winds (Category 1 at 74 miles per hour)
with 24 hours advanced notice, Genest said.
If a storm is expected to continue, Dominion would be
required to shut down the second unit with 12 hours advanced
notice.
STATE OWNER PLANT UNIT TYPE
MWE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 2 Combustion
Engineering 884
Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 3 WH Four-Loop
1,227
Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs Unit 1 Combustion
Engineering 873
Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs Unit 2 Combustion
Engineering 862
Massachusetts Entergy Pilgrim GE-Type 3
685
New Hampshire Entergy Seabrook WH Four-Loop
1,295
New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 1 WH Four-Loop
1,174
New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 2 WH Four-Loop
1,130
New Jersey Exelon Oyster Creek GE Type 2
619
New York Entergy Indian Point 2 WH Four-Loop
1,020
New York Entergy Indian Point 3 WH Four-Loop
1,025
N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1 GE Type 4
938
N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1 GE Type 4
937
N. Carolina Progress Shearon Harris Unit 1 WH Two-Loop
900
Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 1 GE Type 4
1,134
Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 2 GE Type 4
1,134
Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 1 WH Three-Loop
799
Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 2 WH Three-Loop
799
Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 1 WH Three-Loop
980.5
Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 2 WH Three-Loop
972.9
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Key:
GE - General Electric
WH - Westinghouse
Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
