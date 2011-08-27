版本:
FACTBOX-Status of US nuclear plants in Hurricane Irene's path

 NEW YORK, Aug 27 Nuclear power plants along the U.S. East Coast are braced for the
impact of Hurricane Irene which is churning north toward New York and New England after making
landfall in North Carolina on Saturday.
 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said it sent additional staff to monitor conditions and
storm preparation at the 14 nuclear units from Maryland to New Hampshire in Irene's path as well as
a nuclear fuel production plant in North Carolina.
 Plant employees are securing equipment and readying extra staff for the storm.
 Dominion Resources Inc (D.N) will reduce power at its two-unit 2,111-megawatt Millstone plant
in Connecticut ahead of the storm, a company spokesman said on Saturday.
 Progress Energy's PGN.N Brunswick nuclear plant, perched on the North Carolina coast, cut to
65 percent power late on Friday and does not expect to return to full power until after the storm
has fully passed, a spokesman said on Saturday.
 In New Jersey, Exelon reduced power at its 619-megawatt Oyster Creek plant on Saturday, a
spokeswoman said.
 Dominion shut down its North Anna nuclear power station because of an earthquake on Tuesday.
The two-unit, 1,950-megawatt North Anna nuclear plant will remain shut through the storm.
 The company's two-unit, 1,598-MW Surry plant in Virginia was designed to withstand winds of 360
mph (580 kph) and is expected to remain at full power throughout the storm, a spokesman said on
Saturday.
STATE         OWNER         PLANT               STATUS SO FAR     UNIT TYPE           CAPACITY MW
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Connecticut   Dominion      Millstone Unit 2*    REDUCED POWER   Combustion Engineering    884
Connecticut   Dominion      Millstone Unit 3*    REDUCED POWER   WH Four-Loop            1,227
Maryland      Constellation Calvert Cliffs 1*      NO IMPACT     Combustion Engineering    873
Maryland      Constellation Calvert Cliffs 2*      NO IMPACT     Combustion Engineering    862
Massachusetts Entergy       Pilgrim*               NO IMPACT     GE-Type 3                 685
New Hampshire Entergy       Seabrook*              NO IMPACT     WH Four-Loop            1,295
New Jersey    PSEG Nuclear  Salem Unit 1*          NO IMPACT     WH Four-Loop            1,174
New Jersey    PSEG Nuclear  Salem Unit 2*          NO IMPACT     WH Four-Loop            1,130
New Jersey    PSEG Nuclear  Hope Creek*            NO IMPACT     GE Type 4               1,161
New Jersey    Exelon        Oyster Creek*        REDUCED POWER   GE Type 2                 619
New York      Entergy       Indian Point 2*        NO IMPACT     WH Four-Loop            1,020
New York      Entergy       Indian Point 3*        NO IMPACT     WH Four-Loop            1,025
N. Carolina   Progress      Brunswick Unit 1*    REDUCED POWER   GE Type 4                 938
N. Carolina   Progress      Brunswick Unit 1*    REDUCED POWER   GE Type 4                 937
N. Carolina   Progress      Shearon Harris Unit 1  NO IMPACT     WH Two-Loop               900
Pennsylvania  Exelon        Limerick 1             NO IMPACT     GE Type 4               1,134
Pennsylvania  Exelon        Limerick 2             NO IMPACT     GE Type 4               1,134
Virginia      Dominion      Surry Unit 1*          NO IMPACT     WH Three-Loop             799
Virginia      Dominion      Surry Unit 2*          NO IMPACT     WH Three-Loop             799
Virginia      Dominion      North Anna Unit 1       OFFLINE      WH Three-Loop             980.5
Virginia      Dominion      North Anna Unit 2       OFFLINE      WH Three-Loop             972.9
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Key:
 GE - General Electric                                     
 WH - Westinghouse
 Numbers in brackets show current power output
 * Stations to which NRC dispatched additional staff
 Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission            
 (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso and compiled by David Sheppard, Joshua Schneyer and Matthew
Robinson in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Alden Bentley)

