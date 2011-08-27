FACTBOX-Status of US nuclear plants in Hurricane Irene's path

NEW YORK, Aug 27 Nuclear power plants along the U.S. East Coast are braced for the impact of Hurricane Irene which is churning north toward New York and New England after making landfall in North Carolina on Saturday.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said it sent additional staff to monitor conditions and storm preparation at the 14 nuclear units from Maryland to New Hampshire in Irene's path as well as a nuclear fuel production plant in North Carolina.

Plant employees are securing equipment and readying extra staff for the storm.

Dominion Resources Inc ( D.N ) will reduce power at its two-unit 2,111-megawatt Millstone plant in Connecticut ahead of the storm, a company spokesman said on Saturday.

Progress Energy's PGN.N Brunswick nuclear plant, perched on the North Carolina coast, cut to 65 percent power late on Friday and does not expect to return to full power until after the storm has fully passed, a spokesman said on Saturday.

In New Jersey, Exelon reduced power at its 619-megawatt Oyster Creek plant on Saturday, a spokeswoman said.

Dominion shut down its North Anna nuclear power station because of an earthquake on Tuesday. The two-unit, 1,950-megawatt North Anna nuclear plant will remain shut through the storm.

The company's two-unit, 1,598-MW Surry plant in Virginia was designed to withstand winds of 360 mph (580 kph) and is expected to remain at full power throughout the storm, a spokesman said on Saturday. STATE OWNER PLANT STATUS SO FAR UNIT TYPE CAPACITY MW ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 2* REDUCED POWER Combustion Engineering 884 Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 3* REDUCED POWER WH Four-Loop 1,227 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 1* NO IMPACT Combustion Engineering 873 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 2* NO IMPACT Combustion Engineering 862 Massachusetts Entergy Pilgrim* NO IMPACT GE-Type 3 685 New Hampshire Entergy Seabrook* NO IMPACT WH Four-Loop 1,295 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 1* NO IMPACT WH Four-Loop 1,174 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 2* NO IMPACT WH Four-Loop 1,130 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Hope Creek* NO IMPACT GE Type 4 1,161 New Jersey Exelon Oyster Creek* REDUCED POWER GE Type 2 619 New York Entergy Indian Point 2* NO IMPACT WH Four-Loop 1,020 New York Entergy Indian Point 3* NO IMPACT WH Four-Loop 1,025 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1* REDUCED POWER GE Type 4 938 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1* REDUCED POWER GE Type 4 937 N. Carolina Progress Shearon Harris Unit 1 NO IMPACT WH Two-Loop 900 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 1 NO IMPACT GE Type 4 1,134 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 2 NO IMPACT GE Type 4 1,134 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 1* NO IMPACT WH Three-Loop 799 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 2* NO IMPACT WH Three-Loop 799 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 1 OFFLINE WH Three-Loop 980.5 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 2 OFFLINE WH Three-Loop 972.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Key:

GE - General Electric

WH - Westinghouse

Numbers in brackets show current power output

* Stations to which NRC dispatched additional staff

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso and compiled by David Sheppard, Joshua Schneyer and Matthew Robinson in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Alden Bentley)