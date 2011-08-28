FACTBOX-Status of US nuclear plants in Hurricane Irene's path

Aug 27 Hurricane Irene forced one nuclear power plant off line and reduced power at two others as it barrelled up the U.S. East Coast on Saturday.

Exelon Corp ( EXC.N ) took its Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in New Jersey offline at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Saturday. [ID:nWEN7647]

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said it sent additional staff to monitor conditions and storm preparation at the 14 nuclear units from Maryland to New Hampshire in Irene's path as well as a nuclear fuel production plant in North Carolina.

Dominion Resources Inc ( D.N ) is reducing power at its two-unit 2,111-megawatt Millstone plant in Connecticut ahead of the storm, a company spokesman said.

Progress Energy's PGN.N Brunswick nuclear plant, perched on the North Carolina coast, cut to 65 to 75 percent power late on Friday and does not expect to return to full power until after the storm has fully passed, a spokesman said.

Dominion shut down its North Anna nuclear power station because of an earthquake on Tuesday. The two-unit, 1,950-megawatt North Anna plant will remain shut through the storm.

The company's two-unit, 1,598-MW Surry plant in Virginia was designed to withstand winds of 360 mph (580 kph) and is expected to remain at full power throughout the storm, a spokesman said on Saturday.

Entergy Corp ( ETR.N ), which operates the Indian Point nuclear plant in Buchanan, New York, said operations were not affected by the hurricane and the plant remained open on Saturday evening.

Constellation's CEG.N Calvert Cliffs plants and Exelon's Limerick units were at full power and expected to remain so throughout the storm. PSEG ( PEG.N ) continues to monitor the storm and its Salem and Hope Creek plants in New Jersey remained at full power. STATE OWNER PLANT STATUS SO FAR UNIT TYPE CAPACITY MW ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 2* REDUCED POWER Combustion Engineering 884 Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 3* REDUCED POWER WH Four-Loop 1,227 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 1* NO IMPACT Combustion Engineering 873 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 2* NO IMPACT Combustion Engineering 862 Massachusetts Entergy Pilgrim* NO IMPACT GE-Type 3 685 New Hampshire Entergy Seabrook* NO IMPACT WH Four-Loop 1,295 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 1* NO IMPACT WH Four-Loop 1,174 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 2* NO IMPACT WH Four-Loop 1,130 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Hope Creek* NO IMPACT GE Type 4 1,161 New Jersey Exelon Oyster Creek* OFFLINE GE Type 2 619 New York Entergy Indian Point 2* NO IMPACT WH Four-Loop 1,020 New York Entergy Indian Point 3* NO IMPACT WH Four-Loop 1,025 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1* REDUCED POWER GE Type 4 938 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1* REDUCED POWER GE Type 4 937 N. Carolina Progress Shearon Harris Unit 1 NO IMPACT WH Two-Loop 900 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 1 NO IMPACT GE Type 4 1,134 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 2 NO IMPACT GE Type 4 1,134 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 1* NO IMPACT WH Three-Loop 799 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 2* NO IMPACT WH Three-Loop 799 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 1 OFFLINE WH Three-Loop 980.5 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 2 OFFLINE WH Three-Loop 972.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Key:

GE - General Electric

WH - Westinghouse

Numbers in brackets show current power output Stations to which NRC dispatched additional staff Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso, Selam Gebrekidan, David Sheppard, Joshua Schneyer and Matthew Robinson in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Alden Bentley and Todd Eastham)