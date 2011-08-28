版本:
FACTBOX-Status of US nuclear plants in Hurricane Irene's path

 Aug 27 Hurricane Irene forced one nuclear power plant off line and reduced power at
two others as it barrelled up the U.S. East Coast on Saturday.
 Exelon Corp (EXC.N) took its Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in New Jersey offline at 5 p.m.
EDT (2100 GMT) on Saturday. [ID:nWEN7647]
 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said it sent additional staff to monitor conditions and
storm preparation at the 14 nuclear units from Maryland to New Hampshire in Irene's path as well as
a nuclear fuel production plant in North Carolina.
 Dominion Resources Inc (D.N) is reducing power at its two-unit 2,111-megawatt Millstone plant
in Connecticut ahead of the storm, a company spokesman said.
 Progress Energy's PGN.N Brunswick nuclear plant, perched on the North Carolina coast, cut to
65 to 75 percent power late on Friday and does not expect to return to full power until after the
storm has fully passed, a spokesman said.
 Dominion shut down its North Anna nuclear power station because of an earthquake on Tuesday.
The two-unit, 1,950-megawatt North Anna plant will remain shut through the storm.
 The company's two-unit, 1,598-MW Surry plant in Virginia was designed to withstand winds of 360
mph (580 kph) and is expected to remain at full power throughout the storm, a spokesman said on
Saturday.
 Entergy Corp (ETR.N), which operates the Indian Point nuclear plant in Buchanan, New York, said
operations were not affected by the hurricane and the plant remained open on Saturday evening.
 Constellation's CEG.N Calvert Cliffs plants and Exelon's Limerick units were at full power
and expected to remain so throughout the storm. PSEG (PEG.N) continues to monitor the storm and its
Salem and Hope Creek plants in New Jersey remained at full power.
STATE         OWNER         PLANT               STATUS SO FAR     UNIT TYPE           CAPACITY MW
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Connecticut   Dominion      Millstone Unit 2*    REDUCED POWER   Combustion Engineering    884
Connecticut   Dominion      Millstone Unit 3*    REDUCED POWER   WH Four-Loop            1,227
Maryland      Constellation Calvert Cliffs 1*      NO IMPACT     Combustion Engineering    873
Maryland      Constellation Calvert Cliffs 2*      NO IMPACT     Combustion Engineering    862
Massachusetts Entergy       Pilgrim*               NO IMPACT     GE-Type 3                 685
New Hampshire Entergy       Seabrook*              NO IMPACT     WH Four-Loop            1,295
New Jersey    PSEG Nuclear  Salem Unit 1*          NO IMPACT     WH Four-Loop            1,174
New Jersey    PSEG Nuclear  Salem Unit 2*          NO IMPACT     WH Four-Loop            1,130
New Jersey    PSEG Nuclear  Hope Creek*            NO IMPACT     GE Type 4               1,161
New Jersey    Exelon        Oyster Creek*            OFFLINE     GE Type 2                 619
New York      Entergy       Indian Point 2*        NO IMPACT     WH Four-Loop            1,020
New York      Entergy       Indian Point 3*        NO IMPACT     WH Four-Loop            1,025
N. Carolina   Progress      Brunswick Unit 1*    REDUCED POWER   GE Type 4                 938
N. Carolina   Progress      Brunswick Unit 1*    REDUCED POWER   GE Type 4                 937
N. Carolina   Progress      Shearon Harris Unit 1  NO IMPACT     WH Two-Loop               900
Pennsylvania  Exelon        Limerick 1             NO IMPACT     GE Type 4               1,134
Pennsylvania  Exelon        Limerick 2             NO IMPACT     GE Type 4               1,134
Virginia      Dominion      Surry Unit 1*          NO IMPACT     WH Three-Loop             799
Virginia      Dominion      Surry Unit 2*          NO IMPACT     WH Three-Loop             799
Virginia      Dominion      North Anna Unit 1       OFFLINE      WH Three-Loop             980.5
Virginia      Dominion      North Anna Unit 2       OFFLINE      WH Three-Loop             972.9
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Key:
 GE - General Electric
 WH - Westinghouse
 Numbers in brackets show current power output
Stations to which NRC dispatched additional staff     Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
 (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso, Selam Gebrekidan, David Sheppard, Joshua Schneyer and Matthew
Robinson in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Alden Bentley and Todd Eastham)

