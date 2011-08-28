FACTBOX-US nuclear facilities look to restart after Irene

Aug 28 Entergy Corp ( ETR.N ) officials said operations at the company's three nuclear plants were unaffected as Hurricane Irene trampled New York, Massachusetts and Vermont on Sunday.

In North Carolina, Progress Energy PGN.N planned to boost output at its Brunswick nuclear station in the next 24 to 36 hours. The two Brunswick units were reduced to about 70 percent output on Saturday in advance of Irene making landfall slightly north of the plant on the Outer Banks. [ID:nWEN7661]

Operators found no damage at Exelon Corp's ( EXC.N ) Oyster Creek nuclear power plant site in New Jersey, a spokesman said Sunday. Exelon took the unit offline ahead of Irene on Saturday as a precaution. [ID:nWEN7647]

"We will work with federal and state agencies to return Oyster Creek to service at the appropriate time," an Exelon spokesman said.

In Maryland, Constellation Energy Nuclear Group employees were inspecting a transformer at Unit 1 of the Calvert Cliffs facility on Sunday. Unit 1 shut safely after the transformer was hit by a section of aluminum siding during the storm. Unit 2 remained in operation.

Unit 1 never lost off-site power, a spokesman said.

"Nuclear energy facilities in the path of Hurricane Irene have responded well and responded safely to this storm," said Scott Peterson of the Nuclear Energy Institute, the industry's trade group.

Dominion Resources Inc ( D.N ) reduced power at its two-unit 2,111-megawatt Millstone plant in Connecticut ahead of the storm, a company spokesman said. STATE OWNER PLANT SUNDAY STATUS RESTART TIMING CAPACITY MW ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 2* CUT TO 50 PCT UNKNOWN 884 Connecticut Dominion Millstone Unit 3* CUT TO 50 PCT UNKNOWN 1,227 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 1* OFF LINE UNKNOWN 873 Maryland Constellation Calvert Cliffs 2* NO IMPACT N/A 862 Massachusetts Entergy Pilgrim* NO IMPACT N/A 685 New Hampshire NextEra Seabrook* NO IMPACT N/A 1,295 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 1* NO IMPACT N/A 1,174 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Salem Unit 2* NO IMPACT N/A 1,130 New Jersey PSEG Nuclear Hope Creek* NO IMPACT N/A 1,161 New Jersey Exelon Oyster Creek* OFFLINE UNKNOWN 619 New York Entergy Indian Point 2* NO IMPACT N/A 1,020 New York Entergy Indian Point 3* NO IMPACT N/A 1,025 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 1* CUT TO 70 PCT 24-36 Hours 938 N. Carolina Progress Brunswick Unit 2* CUT TO 75 PCT 24-36 Hours 937 N. Carolina Progress Shearon Harris Unit 1 NO IMPACT N/A 900 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 1 CUT TO 97 PCT N/A 1,134 Pennsylvania Exelon Limerick 2 CUT TO 92 PCT N/A 1,134 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 1* NO IMPACT N/A 799 Virginia Dominion Surry Unit 2* NO IMPACT N/A 799 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 1 OFFLINE UNKNOWN 980.5 Virginia Dominion North Anna Unit 2 OFFLINE UNKNOWN 972.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Key:

Numbers in brackets show current power output

Stations to which NRC dispatched additional staff

Sources: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, companies (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso, Selam Gebrekidan, David Sheppard, Joshua Schneyer and Matthew Robinson in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Alden Bentley, Chris Wilson and Braden Reddall)