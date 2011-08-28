版本:
FACTBOX-US nuclear facilities look to restart after Irene

 Aug 28 Entergy Corp (ETR.N) officials said operations at the company's three
nuclear plants were unaffected as Hurricane Irene trampled New York, Massachusetts and Vermont on
Sunday.
 In North Carolina, Progress Energy PGN.N planned to boost output at its Brunswick nuclear
station in the next 24 to 36 hours. The two Brunswick units were reduced to about 70 percent output
on Saturday in advance of Irene making landfall slightly north of the plant on the Outer Banks.
 Operators found no damage at Exelon Corp's (EXC.N) Oyster Creek nuclear power plant site in New
Jersey, a spokesman said Sunday. Exelon took the unit offline ahead of Irene on Saturday as a
 "We will work with federal and state agencies to return Oyster Creek to service at the
appropriate time," an Exelon spokesman said.
 In Maryland, Constellation Energy Nuclear Group employees were inspecting a transformer at Unit
1 of the Calvert Cliffs facility on Sunday. Unit 1 shut safely after the transformer was hit by a
section of aluminum siding during the storm. Unit 2 remained in operation.
 Unit 1 never lost off-site power, a spokesman said.
 "Nuclear energy facilities in the path of Hurricane Irene have responded well and responded
safely to this storm," said Scott Peterson of the Nuclear Energy Institute, the industry's trade
group.
 Dominion Resources Inc (D.N) reduced power at its two-unit 2,111-megawatt Millstone plant in
Connecticut ahead of the storm, a company spokesman said.
  STATE         OWNER         PLANT               SUNDAY STATUS    RESTART   TIMING      CAPACITY
MW
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Connecticut   Dominion      Millstone Unit 2*    CUT TO 50 PCT    UNKNOWN                  884
Connecticut   Dominion      Millstone Unit 3*    CUT TO 50 PCT    UNKNOWN                1,227
Maryland      Constellation Calvert Cliffs 1*      OFF LINE       UNKNOWN                  873
Maryland      Constellation Calvert Cliffs 2*      NO IMPACT        N/A                    862
Massachusetts Entergy       Pilgrim*               NO IMPACT        N/A                    685
New Hampshire NextEra       Seabrook*              NO IMPACT        N/A                  1,295
New Jersey    PSEG Nuclear  Salem Unit 1*          NO IMPACT        N/A                  1,174
New Jersey    PSEG Nuclear  Salem Unit 2*          NO IMPACT        N/A                  1,130
New Jersey    PSEG Nuclear  Hope Creek*            NO IMPACT        N/A                  1,161
New Jersey    Exelon        Oyster Creek*          OFFLINE        UNKNOWN                  619
New York      Entergy       Indian Point 2*        NO IMPACT        N/A                  1,020
New York      Entergy       Indian Point 3*        NO IMPACT        N/A                  1,025
N. Carolina   Progress      Brunswick Unit 1*    CUT TO 70 PCT    24-36 Hours              938
N. Carolina   Progress      Brunswick Unit 2*    CUT TO 75 PCT    24-36 Hours              937
N. Carolina   Progress      Shearon Harris Unit 1  NO IMPACT        N/A                    900
Pennsylvania  Exelon        Limerick 1            CUT TO 97 PCT     N/A                  1,134
Pennsylvania  Exelon        Limerick 2            CUT TO 92 PCT     N/A                  1,134
Virginia      Dominion      Surry Unit 1*          NO IMPACT        N/A                    799
Virginia      Dominion      Surry Unit 2*          NO IMPACT        N/A                    799
Virginia      Dominion      North Anna Unit 1       OFFLINE       UNKNOWN                  980.5
Virginia      Dominion      North Anna Unit 2       OFFLINE       UNKNOWN                  972.9
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Key:
 GE - General Electric
 WH - Westinghouse
 Numbers in brackets show current power output
 Stations to which NRC dispatched additional staff
 Sources: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, companies
 (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso, Selam Gebrekidan, David Sheppard, Joshua
Schneyer and Matthew Robinson in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston;
Editing by Alden Bentley, Chris Wilson and Braden Reddall)

