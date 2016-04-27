UPDATE 1-German nuclear plant infected with computer viruses, operator says

* Viruses appear not to have posed threat to facility's
operations
* The viruses were discovered at Gundremmingen's B unit
* Gundremmingen plant is run by the German utility RWE
(Adds analyst comment, details on related incidents)
By Christoph Steitz and Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, April 27 A nuclear power plant in
Germany has been found to be infected with computer viruses, but
they appear not to have posed a threat to the facility's
operations because it is isolated from the Internet, the
station's operator said on Tuesday.
The Gundremmingen plant, located about 120 km (75 miles)
northwest of Munich, is run by the German utility RWE.
The viruses, which include "W32.Ramnit" and "Conficker",
were discovered at Gundremmingen's B unit in a computer system
retrofitted in 2008 with data visualisation software associated
with equipment for moving nuclear fuel rods, RWE said.
Malware was also found on 18 removable data drives, mainly
USB sticks, in office computers maintained separately from the
plant's operating systems. RWE said it had increased
cyber-security measures as a result.
W32.Ramnit is designed to steal files from infected
computers and targets Microsoft Windows software, according to
the security firm Symantec. First discovered in 2010, it is
distributed through data sticks, among other methods, and is
intended to give an attacker remote control over a system when
it is connected to the Internet.
Conficker has infected millions of Windows computers
worldwide since it first came to light in 2008. It is able to
spread through networks and by copying itself onto removable
data drives, Symantec said.
RWE has informed Germany's Federal Office for Information
Security (BSI), which is working with IT specialists at the
group to look into the incident.
The BSI was not immediately available for comment.
Mikko Hypponen, chief research officer for Finland-based
F-Secure, said that infections of critical infrastructure were
surprisingly common, but that they were generally not dangerous
unless the plant had been targeted specifically.
The most common viruses spread without much awareness of
where they are, he said.
As an example, Hypponen said he had recently spoken to a
European aircraft maker that said it cleans the cockpits of its
planes every week of malware designed for Android phones. The
malware spread to the planes only because factory employees were
charging their phones with the USB port in the cockpit.
Because the plane runs a different operating system, nothing
would befall it. But it would pass the virus on to other devices
that plugged into the charger.
In 2013, a computer virus attacked a turbine control system
at a U.S. power company after a technician inserted an infected
USB computer drive into the network, keeping a plant off line
for three weeks. (reut.rs/241M2kH)
After Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster five years ago,
concern in Germany over the safety of nuclear power triggered a
decision by the government to speed up the shutdown of nuclear
plants. Tuesday was the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl
nuclear disaster.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Menn in San Francisco and
Joseph Nasr in Berlin; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Himani
Sarkar)