INSIGHT-Radiation, risk and robots: Ripping out a reactor's heart

* Half a dozen firms specialise in dismantling reactors
* Turning to robots, new tech to tackle perilous task
* This trend is transforming engineering in the industry
* Also helping companies cut time and costs in tough market
By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff
MUELHEIM-KAERLICH, Germany, June 12 As head of
the Muelheim-Kaerlich nuclear reactor, Thomas Volmar spends his
days plotting how to tear down his workplace. The best way to do
that, he says, is to cut out humans.
About 200 nuclear reactors around the world will be shut
down over the next quarter century, mostly in Europe, according
to the International Energy Agency. That means a lot of work for
the half a dozen companies that specialise in the massively
complex and dangerous job of dismantling plants.
Those firms – including Areva, Rosatom's Nukem
Technologies Engineering Services, and Toshiba's
Westinghouse – are increasingly turning away from humans to do
this work and instead deploying robots and other new
technologies.
That is transforming an industry that until now has mainly
relied on electric saws, with the most rapid advances being made
in the highly technical area of dismantling a reactor's core –
the super-radioactive heart of the plant where the nuclear
reactions take place.
The transformation of the sector is an engineering one, but
companies are also looking to the new technology to cut time and
costs in a competitive sector with slim margins.
Dismantling a nuclear power plant can take decades and cost
up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), depending on its size and
age. The cost of taking apart the plant in Muelheim-Kaerlich
will be about 800 million euros, according to sources familiar
with the station's economics.
Some inroads have already been made: a programmable robot
arm developed by Areva has reduced the time it takes to
dismantle some of the most contaminated components of a plant by
20-30 percent compared with conventional cutting techniques.
For Areva and rival Westinghouse, reactor dismantling is
unlikely to make an impact on the dire financial straits they
are mired in at present as it represents just a small part of
their businesses, which are dominated by plant-building.
But it nonetheless represents a rare area of revenue growth;
the global market for decommissioning services is expected to
nearly double to $8.6 billion by 2021, from $4.8 billion last
year, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets. Such growth
could prove important for the two companies should they weather
their current difficulties.
"We're not talking about the kind of margins Apple is making
on its iPhone," said Thomas Eichhorn, head of Areva's German
dismantling activities. "But it's a business with a long-term
perspective."
When reactors were built in the 1970s, they were designed to
keep radiation contained inside at all costs, with little
thought given to those who might be tearing them down more than
40 years later.
First, engineers need to remove the spent nuclear fuel rods
stored in reactor buildings – but only after they've cooled off.
At Muelheim-Kaerlich this took about two years in total. Then
peripheral equipment such as turbines need to be removed, a
stage Muelheim-Kaerlich has begun and which can take several
years.
Finally, the reactor itself needs to be taken apart and the
buildings demolished, which takes about a decade. Some of the
most highly contaminated components are cocooned in concrete and
placed in iron containers that will be buried deep underground
at some point.
ROBOTS UNDER WATER
While the more mundane tasks, including bringing down the
plants' outer walls, are left to construction groups such as
Hochtief, it's the dismantling of the reactor's core
where more advanced skills matter – and where the use of
technology has advanced most in recent years.
Enter companies such as Areva, Westinghouse, Nukem
Technologies, GE Hitachi as well as GNS, owned
by Germany's four nuclear plant operators. They have all begun
using robots and software to navigate their way into the reactor
core, or pressure vessel.
"The most difficult task is the dismantling of the reactor
pressure vessel, where the remaining radioactivity is highest,"
said Volmar, who took charge of the RWE-owned
Muelheim-Kaerlich plant two years ago. "We leave this to a
specialised expert firm."
The vessel – which can be as high as 13 metres and weigh up
to 700 tonnes – is hidden deep inside the containment building
that is shaped like a sphere to ensure its 30-centimetre thick
steel wall is evenly strained in case of an explosion.
The 2011 Fukushima disaster and the Chernobyl accident of
1986 are imprinted in the world's consciousness as examples of
the catastrophic consequences of the leakage of radioactive
material.
France's Areva recently won the contract to dismantle the
pressure vessel internals at Vattenfall's 806 megawatt (MW)
Brunsbuettel nuclear plant in Germany, which includes an option
for the Swedish utility's 1,402 MW Kruemmel site.
There, the group will for the first time use its new AZURo
programmable robot arm. It hopes this will help it outstrip
rivals in what is the world's largest dismantling market
following Germany's decision to close all its last nuclear
plants by 2022, in response to the Fukushima disaster.
AZURo operates under water because the liquid absorbs
radiation from the vessel components – reducing the risk of
leakage and contamination of the surrounding area. The chamber
is flooded before its work begins.
Areva's German unit invests about 5 percent of its annual
sales, or about 40 million euros, in research and development,
including in-house innovation such as AZURo. By comparison, the
world's 1,000 largest corporate R&D spenders, on average, spent
4.2 percent last year, according to PwC.
The robot arm technology helped Areva beat Westinghouse by
winning tenders to dismantle pressure vessel internals at EnBW's
Philippsburg 2 and Gundremmingen 2 blocks, industry
sources familiar with the matter said.
Areva and EnBW both declined to comment. Westinghouse –
whose U.S. business filed for bankruptcy in March – did not
respond to repeated requests for comment.
TIME AND MONEY
Britain's OC Robotics has built the LaserSnake2, a flexible
4.5-metre snake arm, which can operate in difficult spaces and
uses a laser to increase cutting speeds – thus reducing the risk
of atmospheric contamination. It was tested at the Sellafield
nuclear site in west Cumbria last year.
This followed France's Alternative Energies and Atomic
Energy Commission (CEA), whose laser-based dismantling
technology generates fewer radioactive aerosols – a key problem
during cutting – than other technologies.
The complexity of the dismantling process is also giving
rise to modelling software that maps out the different levels of
radiation on plant parts, making it easier to calculate the most
efficient sequence of dismantling – the more contaminated parts
are typically dealt with first – and gives clarity over what
safety containers will be needed to store various components.
GNS, which is jointly owned by E.ON, RWE, EnBW
and Vattenfall, is currently helping to dismantle the German
Neckarwestheim 1 and Philippsburg 1 reactors, using its software
to plan the demolition.
The company also hopes to supply its software services for
the dismantling of PreussenElektra's Isar 1 reactor, which is
being tendered, and aims to expand to other European countries.
"Two things matter: time and money," said Joerg Viermann,
head of sales of waste management activities at GNS.
"The less I have to cut, the sooner I will be done and the
less I will spend."
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
