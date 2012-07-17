UPDATE 1-Private-equity owned NuCO2 withdraws IPO

July 17 Beverage carbonation company NuCo2 Inc shelved its initial public offering, more than two years after it first filed to list its stock.

NuCo2 had filed for an IPO of up to $200 million in 2010 and said it would list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'NUCO.' []

The company, which provides the carbon dioxide that is added to fountain soda and draught beer, was bought out in 2008 by private equity firm Aurora Capital in a $487 million deal. []

NuCo2 did not state a reason for withdrawing the IPO in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.