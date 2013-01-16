NuCO2 seeks buyer, may fetch over $1 bln-sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 16 Beverage carbonation company
NuCO2 Inc is exploring a sale and hopes to bring in more than $1
billion, three people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
The Stuart, Florida-based company, owned by private equity
firm Aurora Capital Group, has hired Goldman Sachs Group
to run an auction, the sources said.
NuCO2 produces beverage-grade carbon dioxide that is added
to fountain soda and draught beer, and provides delivery
services to national restaurant chains, convenience stores and
entertainment locations.
The auction comes five years after Aurora Capital took NuCO2
private for $487 million in 2008. The company withdrew plans for
an initial public offering in July 2012, more than two years
after it first filed to list its stock.
The people asked not to be named because the process is not
public. Aurora Capital had no immediate comment and Goldman
Sachs declined to comment.
NuCO2 has roughly $100 million in earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and could command
more than 10 times EBITDA, two of the people said, adding that
the auction is early in the second round.
NuCO2's fountain beverage equipment and services are used to
carbonate fountain beverages at about 145,000 U.S. locations
nationwide, according to its website.