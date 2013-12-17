版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 22:17 BJT

Nucor sees lower earnings, suspends natural gas drilling

Dec 17 Steelmaker Nucor Corp forecast a decline in fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, and said it has agreed to temporarily suspend drilling new natural gas wells with Encana Corp, citing weak prices.

Nucor expects a decline in the value of inventory to weigh on results. It forecast fourth-quarter earnings between 35 and 40 cents a share, down from 43 cents a share a year earlier.
