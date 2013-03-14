Nucor sees no first-quarter bounce, profit to fall

BRIEF-TSMC guides Q2 operating margin 39 pct - 41 pct
* Guides Q2 gross margin 50.5 percent - 52.5 percent (versus Q1 51.9 percent)
March 14 Steelmaker Nucor Corp forecast a drop in first-quarter earnings per share on Thursday, and said its mills have not seen the seasonal improvement they usually do in the first quarter.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said its steel mills' operating performance has been flat, as weaker results in sheet steel offset better profits from structural steel.
At the same time, Nucor said its downstream steel products business has seen a seasonal slowdown, and it expects "a modest loss" in that segment. Raw materials was hit in part by an unexpected 18-day outage at a facility in Trinidad.
Nucor said it expects earnings to fall to between 20 and 25 cents a share, from 46 cents a year earlier. The previous year's results were boosted by a 4 cent a share tax gain.
* Guides Q2 gross margin 50.5 percent - 52.5 percent (versus Q1 51.9 percent)
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks slumped to fresh four-month lows on Thursday as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting exporters and financial stocks hard.
* March crude imports 9.17 mln bpd, previous record 8.57 mln bpd