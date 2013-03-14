Nucor sees no first-quarter bounce, profit to fall

March 14 Steelmaker Nucor Corp forecast a drop in first-quarter earnings per share on Thursday, and said its mills have not seen the seasonal improvement they usually do in the first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said its steel mills' operating performance has been flat, as weaker results in sheet steel offset better profits from structural steel.

At the same time, Nucor said its downstream steel products business has seen a seasonal slowdown, and it expects "a modest loss" in that segment. Raw materials was hit in part by an unexpected 18-day outage at a facility in Trinidad.

Nucor said it expects earnings to fall to between 20 and 25 cents a share, from 46 cents a year earlier. The previous year's results were boosted by a 4 cent a share tax gain.