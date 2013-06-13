Nucor sees lower second-quarter earnings

BRIEF-Xerox CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 mln
* CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million versus $10.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Steelmaker Nucor Corp said on Thursday that it expects earnings to fall in the second quarter compared with a year earlier, and that its steel mills' operating performance has deteriorated from the first quarter of 2013.
The company forecast earnings per share for the second quarter ending June 29 of 25 to 30 cents, down from 35 cents a year earlier. It said the nonresidential construction segment still lacks "sustained momentum" but is gradually improving.
* Minecraft introduces Minecraft Coins, which can be bought using in-app purchases on device; coins let creators set flexible prices, take share of sale Source text : http://bit.ly/2ojvqD6 Further company coverage:
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period