March 18 Steelmaker Nucor Corp said on Tuesday it expects first-quarter earnings to be below its previous forecast in part because of severe weather.

Nucor forecast first-quarter earnings between 30 cents and 35 cents a share, up from 26 cents in the first quarter of 2013, but below fourth-quarter profit.

The company said in January that first-quarter earnings would likely be similar to fourth-quarter results, excluding the impact of a tax adjustment in the fourth quarter.