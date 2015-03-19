U.S. steelmaker Nucor cuts profit forecast

March 19 U.S. steelmaker Nucor Corp cut its first-quarter profit forecast, hurt by a fall in steel prices due to higher imports.

Nucor estimated on Thursday earnings of 10-15 cents per share for the quarter ending April 4.

The company had earlier said it expected profit to be above 35 cents per share earned a year earlier. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)