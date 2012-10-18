Steelmaker Nucor's third-quarter profit drops

Oct 18 Steelmaker Nucor Inc reported a drop in third-quarter earnings, partly due to lower steel prices and slowing economic growth.

Net earnings were $110.3 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with $181.5 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said on Thursday.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $4.8 billion, as steel prices and shipments have dropped, Nucor said.