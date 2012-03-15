UPDATE 1-Steelmaker Nucor sees lower quarterly profit

* Sees Q1 30 cents-35 cents/shr vs Street view 69 cents/shr

* Cites pricing pressure, buyer uncertainty

* Stock drops 1 percent

March 15 Steelmaker Nucor Corp, citing pricing pressure and buyer uncertainty, gave a first-quarter earnings target that was lower than Wall Street estimates, sending its stock down on Thursday.

The company said it expects to post a first-quarter profit in the range of 30 to 35 cents per share -- down from 43 cents per share in the fourth quarter last year and 50 cents per share in the 2011 first quarter.

Analysts currently expect Nucor to earn 69 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Nucor's stock was 1 percent lower at $43.47.

In a statement, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based steelmaker said its first-quarter forecast was consistent with the guidance it gave in January, when it said it expected earnings to improve from the fourth quarter, after adjusting for one-time benefits.

It said projected first-quarter results include an estimated accounting charge for inventory of $14 million, or 3 cents per share.

"Although our projected results for the first quarter of 2012 are consistent with our qualitative guidance, they are at the low end of our expectations," Nucor said.

It said the forecast reflects "a flattening in the favorable pricing and margin trends for all steel mill products that began mid-quarter.

"The deterioration in steel mill pricing and margin trends as compared to our expectations is due to resurgence in imports and increased competition from new domestic sheet mill supply."

Nucor also said "a seasonally atypical reduction in raw material costs, for both scrap and iron ore, contributed to buyer uncertainty and negatively impacted steel mill consumer buying patterns."

However, it said despite the negative impact of excess supply, market demand continues to improve in most end markets including construction products.

"We believe that we have reached a positive turning point in margins," it said, adding that the strongest end markets are in manufactured goods including heavy equipment, energy and automotive.