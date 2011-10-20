UPDATE 4-Steelmaker Nucor's Q3 profit up, sees stronger Q1

* Q3 EPS 57 cents/shr vs 53 cents/shr Street view
* Sales rise 3 pct to $5.25 bln
* Sees stronger orders in Q1, 2012
* Stock up 2.9 percent
By Steve James
Oct 20 Nucor Corp's (NUE.N) third-quarter
profit beat Wall Street estimates and although the steelmaker
sees market deterioration for the rest of this year, it expects
orders to pick up early next year.
The third-quarter earnings beat and the positive outlook
for the 2012 first quarter combined to send the company's stock
up 2.9 percent to close at $35.91 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
President and Chief Operating Officer John Ferriola told
industry analysts that Nucor expects a stronger first quarter
next year as customers build up steel inventories.
"We expect the first quarter from our customer's
perspective to be a stronger order entry quarter in most of our
products," he said.
However, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan DiMicco
was blunt with his current assessment of the industry, saying
over-capacity and growing foreign imports into the United
States were driving down steel pricing.
In its earnings release, Nucor said markets such as
automotive, heavy equipment, energy and general manufacturing
have improved from 2010 but have shown "very little
improvement" from the first half of 2011.
"We have seen only minimal improvement in non-residential
construction markets and expect to see only slight improvement
in demand through the end of 2011," Nucor said.
"We expect further margin compression in the sheet market
in the fourth quarter," it said. "As a result, we expect our
overall earnings to be lower than the third quarter."
DiMicco, an outspoken critic of China's trade policies,
also called on Congress to pass a proposed currency exchange
rate oversight reform act.
"This legislation is exactly the kind of strong and
bipartisan action our government must take to hold China
accountable for its protectionist trade policies.
"China's failure to engage in rules-based trade, a
commitment it agreed to when it became a member of the World
Trade Organization and achieved favored nation trading status
in the United States, has destroyed millions of good paying
American jobs," said DiMicco.
Analyst Luke Folta of Jefferies & Co said Nucor's beating
of lowered Wall Street estimates was "unsurprising," given that
the company had warned last month of reduced expectations.
"The fourth-quarter outlook was largely anticipated as
pressure on flat-rolled (steel) has been well publicized.
"We have been picking up on the (weak) demand stuff, but
the biggest contributor (to a lower earnings forecast) is metal
spreads in flat-rolled -- the difference between their prices
and cost of raw materials," Folta said.
Net third-quarter earnings were $181.5 million, or 57 cents
per share, up from $23.5 million, or 7 cents per share, a year
earlier, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said.
Sales rose 3 percent to $5.25 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 53 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
But those estimates had been lowered from 66 cents per
share last month, after Nucor forecast lower-than-expected
third-quarter earnings. At the time, the company blamed rising
supplies for depressing prices for sheet metal in the United
States during the quarter.
Nucor said on Thursday that while third-quarter earnings
exceeded those of last year's quarter, they declined from the
second quarter of this year on lower steel prices and
significantly lower metal margins.
Nucor had posted a second-quarter profit of $299.8 million
or 94 cents per share.
Average sales prices per-ton increased 24 percent over the
2010 third quarter, but decreased slightly from the second
quarter of this year.
Total steel shipments to outside customers were 5,785,000
tons in the third quarter -- an increase of 3 percent over both
the second quarter of 2011 and the third quarter of 2010.
