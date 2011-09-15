UPDATE 1-Nucor sees Q3 earnings soft, but demand rising

* Sees Q3 EPS of 45-55 cts vs Wall St view of 66 cts

Sept 15 Steel maker Nucor Corp (NUE.N) forecast lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings, blaming rising supplies for depressing prices for sheet metal in the United States during the quarter, but said demand is picking up.

The company said on Thursday that its quarterly profit would be between 45 and 55 cents per share, including a last-in, first-out inventory charge of 6 cents per share.

Analysts have forecast earnings per share of 66 cents, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nucor said, however, that prices have recently increased, scrap prices have been stable and business from the automotive, heavy equipment, energy and general manufacturing sectors has seen "real demand improvement."

Shares in the company rose 1.2 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)