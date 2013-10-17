版本:
Nucor earnings rise as sheet steel prices improve

Oct 17 Steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a rise in quarterly profit on Thursday and said better prices for sheet steel had boosted financial results at its mills.

Earnings for the third quarter rose to $147.6 million, or 46 cents a share, from $110.3 million, or 35 cents a share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 3 percent to $4.94 billion.
