Nucor quarterly profit rises

CHICAGO, July 21 Steelmaker Nucor Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit as lower costs offset a decline in revenue.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company reported second-quarter net income of $234 million or 73 cents per share, up nearly 90 percent from $125 million or 39 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 70 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)