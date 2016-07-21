Nucor quarterly profit rises

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
CHICAGO, July 21 Steelmaker Nucor Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit as lower costs offset a decline in revenue.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company reported second-quarter net income of $234 million or 73 cents per share, up nearly 90 percent from $125 million or 39 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 70 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution