Nucor third-quarter profit rises on higher steel prices

DETROIT Oct 20 Steelmaker Nucor Corp on
Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as its average
steel price per ton increased 2 percent over the same period
last year.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company reported
third-quarter net income of $270 million or 84 cents per share,
up 19 percent from $227 million or 71 cents per share a year
earlier.
Excluding a charge related to inventory accounting, the
company earned 96 cents per share.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 95
cents.
(Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)