REFILE-UPDATE 1-Higher steel prices lift Nucor profit but lower Q4 earnings seen

DETROIT Oct 20 Steelmaker Nucor Corp on
Thursday reported a higher net profit in the third quarter, as
its average steel price per ton increased 2 percent over the
same period last year.
But the company missed revenue expectations and said it
expected fourth-quarter earnings would fall, hurt by lower
profit margins at its steel mills, sending its stock down more
than 3 percent.
Nucor said profitability at its sheet mills had improved in
the third quarter due to higher average selling prices, lifted
partly by contract sales that are priced on a lagging quarterly
basis.
Demand for cold-rolled and galvanized sheet products
remained solid, while demand for hot-rolled sheet products
weakened versus the first half of 2016, the company said.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company reported
third-quarter net income of $270 million or 84 cents per share,
up 19 percent from $227 million or 71 cents per share a year
earlier.
Excluding a charge related to inventory accounting, the
company earned 96 cents per share.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 95
cents.
Nucor said the earnings in the fourth quarter would be
expected to decrease notably compared with the third quarter.
"The performance of our steel products segment is expected
to decrease due to end of year seasonality that is typical in
the fourth quarter," it added.
Nucor posted third-quarter revenue of $4.3 billion, up from
$4.2 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of
$4.5 billion.
In morning trade Nucor shares were down 3.1 percent at
$46.54.
