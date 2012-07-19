UPDATE 3-Steelmaker Nucor's second-quarter profit falls

* Q2 adj profit 46c/shr vs Wall St view 48c/shr
* Company forecasts "modest" Q3 earnings reduction
* Stock down 2 percent in NYSE trading
July 19 Nucor Corp said its second-quarter profit
dropped by almost two-thirds and the steelmaker forecast a "modest" reduction in
third-quarter earnings as a surge in foreign imports has pressured already weak
steel prices.
The results missed Wall Street expectations and the company's stock fell 2
percent to $37.91 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
"Continued slow domestic growth, coupled with continued or worsening global
economic uncertainty may both become increasing negative factors," the North
Carolina-based company said in a statement on Thursday.
"We currently expect to see a modest reduction in earnings exclusive of
one-time charges for the third quarter of 2012," Nucor said without elaborating.
Second-quarter net earnings were $112.3 million, or 35 cents per share,
compared with $299.8 million, or 94 cents per share in the same quarter of 2011,
the company said. Revenue was flat at $5.1 billion as global steel prices have
remained weak.
Adjusted for an impairment charge and one other item, the company earned 46
cents per share, on which basis it missed the analysts' estimate of 48 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The negative factors impacting our steel mills include an import surge
across most products that began late in 2011 and
continued through the first half of 2012, undercutting seasonal pricing
momentum that is normally experienced early in the year," the company said.
In addition, U.S. sheet steel markets have been negatively impacted by new
domestic supply that began ramping up production in 2011, "while a combination
of political and economic uncertainty is beginning to affect steel buyer
confidence for all products."
Nucor said lower pricing for scrap metal -- a key ingredient in its
steel-making process -- has reduced the profitability of Nucor's scrap
processing business.
The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used in the second
quarter was $427, a decrease of 4 percent from the first quarter and
4 percent lower than the second quarter of 2011.
Nucor said the average sales price per ton increased slightly from the first
quarter, but was down 6 percent from the second quarter of 2011, the company
said. Total shipments to outside customers were 5,925,000 tons in the second
quarter, a slight increase from the first quarter and 6 percent higher than the
year-ago quarter.
The overall operating rate at Nucor's steel mills in the second quarter was
76 percent, down from 79 percent in the first quarter, but higher than the 71
percent in the year-ago second quarter.