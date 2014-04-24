版本:
Nucor earnings rise on higher shipments and prices

April 24 Steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a rise in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as shipments and average sale prices increased from a year earlier.

Earnings rose to $110.0 million, or 35 cents a share, from $84.8 million, or 26 cents, a year earlier. Net sales rose 12 percent to $5.11 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
