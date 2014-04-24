Nucor earnings rise on higher shipments and prices

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
April 24 Steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a rise in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as shipments and average sale prices increased from a year earlier.
Earnings rose to $110.0 million, or 35 cents a share, from $84.8 million, or 26 cents, a year earlier. Net sales rose 12 percent to $5.11 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.