Steelmaker Nucor's profit up 23 pct as shipments increase

Jan 27 Nucor Corp, the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker by market capitalization, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit as it increased production and shipments grew 2 percent.

Net profit attributable to Nucor rose to $210 million, or 65 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $170 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales increased 2.2 percent to $5.0 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
