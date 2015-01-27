Steelmaker Nucor's profit up 23 pct as shipments increase

METALS-Copper steadies, China growth hopes boosted by cenbank support
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
Jan 27 Nucor Corp, the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker by market capitalization, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit as it increased production and shipments grew 2 percent.
Net profit attributable to Nucor rose to $210 million, or 65 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $170 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales increased 2.2 percent to $5.0 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is speaking with European officials on Friday to discuss threats to aviation and a possible expansion of a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones, U.S. and European officials said Friday.
* Valeritas holdings inc - continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of the growth occurring in second half of year