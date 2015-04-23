Steelmaker Nucor's profit falls 39 pct

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
April 23 Nucor Corp, the No. 1 U.S. steelmaker by market value, reported a 39 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower selling prices.
Net income attributable to Nucor fell to $67.8 mln, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 4, from $111.0 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell nearly 14 percent to $4.40 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.