Steelmaker Nucor's quarterly revenue rises 14.5 pct

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
Jan 31 Steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a 14.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as its steel mill shipments increased.
Net earnings attributable to Nucor shareholders was $159.64 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $187.48 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $3.96 billion from $3.46 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: