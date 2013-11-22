版本:
中国
BRIEF-Nulegacy increases private placement to 12.5 mln units

Nov 21 Nulegacy Gold Corp : * Increases private placement to 12,500,000 units * Increasing size of private placement from 10 million units to 12.5 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
