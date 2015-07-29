UPDATE 1-Numericable-SFR boosts Q2 profit thanks to cost cuts

* Parent Altice operating free cash flow up 21 pct
* Altice focused on integrating Portugal Telecom
* Numericable-SFR profit improves despite losing customers
* French unit confirms 2015 financial targets
(Adds parent company Altice results)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, July 29 Telecom operator Numericable-SFR
delivered higher second-quarter core profit on
Wednesday thanks to aggressive cost cutting championed by new
parent company Altice, although it continued to lose
customers to rivals.
Billionaire Patrick Drahi's holding company, Altice, which
has been running France's second-largest telecom carrier since
January, has overhauled mobile and broadband tariffs in recent
months to focus on improving financial results over market
share.
As a result, Numericable-SFR's adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 19
percent to 1.06 billion euros ($1.17 billion) for a margin of
38.4 percent. Net profit was 79 million, against a year-ago loss
of 116 million.
Second-quarter revenue fell 2.4 percent to 2.78 billion
euros, however, as customers continued to leave for market
leader Orange, Bouygues Telecom and low-cost
player Iliad.
In the mobile contract segment, Numericable-SFR had 12.55
million customers at the end of the quarter compared with 12.86
million in the first quarter, while fixed broadband customers
fell to 6.4 million from 6.52 million sequentially.
Numericable-SFR said its efforts to revamp its mobile offers
in May began to pay off in June when it saw "record sales" up 40
percent compared with previous months.
The quarterly results were largely in line with analysts'
estimates for revenue of 2.73 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA
of 1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
Numericable-SFR pared back its network investments in the
second quarter by 10 percent to 409 million euros after
investing heavily in the first to overcome tardiness in rolling
out 4G mobile services nationally.
The company confirmed its 2015 financial targets, including
a pledge to improve its operating margin to 45 percent in the
medium term.
Altice also on Wednesday published 2 percent lower sales to
3.9 billion euro, but operating profit rose 13 percent to 1.55
billion with an improved margin of 39.7 percent thanks to cost
controls. After focusing on Numericable-SFR in the first half,
Drahi's holding company is now integrating another recent
acquisition, Portugal Telecom, where sales and profits declined
in the quarter.
Investors have bid both Altice and Numericable-SFR higher
this year, seeing Drahi as a rare deliverer of growth in
Europe's usually staid telecom sector.
Numericable-SFR shares have risen 22 percent this year,
while those of Altice have leaped 75 percent, both outperforming
a 19 percent rise in the European telecoms index.
The Franco-Israeli tycoon has acquired four telecom
companies and a slew of smaller media businesses in the past
year, including a move to the U.S. cable market by snapping up
regional player Suddenlink.
Altice unveiled a plan to buy French news channel BFM
last week, and Drahi has said he wants to purchase
more U.S. cable companies as well. He also tried to buy France's
third-place mobile operator, Bouygues Telecom, in June but was
rebuffed by its owner, fellow billionaire Martin Bouygues.
Altice will hold a conference call with investors at
1200GMT.
($1 = 0.9048 euros)
(Editing by James Regan)