UPDATE 2-Nu Skin gains favor in Asia, raises outlook

* Q2 EPS $0.65 vs est $0.59
* Q2 rev $424.4 mln vs est $406.5 mln
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.58-$0.61 vs est $0.59
* Sees FY11 adj EPS $2.38 to $2.46 est $2.39
* Shares up 10 percent to life-high
Aug 2 Personal-care products maker Nu Skin
Enterprises Inc raised its outlook for the year as it
expects more consumers in China and other emerging markets to
turn to its anti-ageing products, sending its shares to their
life-high.
The company, which also sells nutritional supplements under
its namesake and Pharmanex brands, posted market-topping
quarterly results and said it sees a "solid second half of
2011."
"(Emerging) markets are becoming more meaningful to our
global business, providing geographic diversity and long-term
opportunity," Nu Skin Chief Executive Truman Hunt said in a
statement.
The company expects new products to drive growth in its
Asian markets, which together account for three quarters of its
total revenue.
Nu Skin now expects to earn $2.38-$2.46 a share for the year
on an adjusted basis. It had earlier forecast earnings of
$2.28-$2.38 per share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company
to earn $2.39 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The direct seller raised its revenue outlook to $1.66-$1.68
billion from $1.63-$1.65 billion. Analysts were expecting
revenue of $1.65 billion for the year.
Nu Skin, earned 65 cents a share in April-June, compared
with 50 cents per share, a year ago. Analysts had expected
earnings of 59 cents a share.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $424.4 million, above analysts'
expectations of $406.5 million.
Revenue from North Asia, its biggest market segment, rose 12
percent to $183.1 million, while South Asia Pacific revenue
jumped 29 percent to $59.2 million for the second quarter.
Shares of Provo, Utah-based Nu Skin rose as much as 10
percent to $41 Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)