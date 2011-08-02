UPDATE 2-Nu Skin gains favor in Asia, raises outlook

* Q2 EPS $0.65 vs est $0.59

* Q2 rev $424.4 mln vs est $406.5 mln

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.58-$0.61 vs est $0.59

* Sees FY11 adj EPS $2.38 to $2.46 est $2.39

* Shares up 10 percent to life-high (Adds details, background, CEO comments, share movement)

Aug 2 Personal-care products maker Nu Skin Enterprises Inc raised its outlook for the year as it expects more consumers in China and other emerging markets to turn to its anti-ageing products, sending its shares to their life-high.

The company, which also sells nutritional supplements under its namesake and Pharmanex brands, posted market-topping quarterly results and said it sees a "solid second half of 2011."

"(Emerging) markets are becoming more meaningful to our global business, providing geographic diversity and long-term opportunity," Nu Skin Chief Executive Truman Hunt said in a statement.

The company expects new products to drive growth in its Asian markets, which together account for three quarters of its total revenue.

Nu Skin now expects to earn $2.38-$2.46 a share for the year on an adjusted basis. It had earlier forecast earnings of $2.28-$2.38 per share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn $2.39 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The direct seller raised its revenue outlook to $1.66-$1.68 billion from $1.63-$1.65 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.65 billion for the year.

Nu Skin, earned 65 cents a share in April-June, compared with 50 cents per share, a year ago. Analysts had expected earnings of 59 cents a share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $424.4 million, above analysts' expectations of $406.5 million.

Revenue from North Asia, its biggest market segment, rose 12 percent to $183.1 million, while South Asia Pacific revenue jumped 29 percent to $59.2 million for the second quarter.

Shares of Provo, Utah-based Nu Skin rose as much as 10 percent to $41 Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)