UPDATE 1-NU Skin profit well below expectations; shares plunge

Aug 6 NU Skin Enterprises Inc, a direct-seller of skincare and nutritional products, reported a much smaller-than-expected profit as sales fell in Greater China, its biggest market, and costs jumped, sending its shares down 16 percent.

The company also said it would restate first-quarter results to include about $28 million in charges related to a tax rebate for its China headquarters and high inflation in Venezuela.

NU Skin has come under the scrutiny of Chinese regulators for selling items outside the permitted range and overstating the potential benefits from using some of its products.

China allows direct-selling under limited conditions but there are laws banning alleged pyramid selling, where members make more money recruiting new members than by selling the actual product.

The company said it booked $9.4 million of the total charge in the first quarter ended March 31.

The company, however, said it did not plan to restate results for periods before 2014.

Sales in Greater China fell 12 percent to $229.9 million, accounting for more than a third of the total revenue.

Costs jumped 40 percent to $156 million.

Net income plunged to $19.5 million, or 32 cents per share, in the second quarter from $74.4 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.13 per share.

Total revenue fell 3 percent to $650 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.27 per share on revenue of $709 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

NU Skin shares were trading at $50.15 before the bell. They closed at $57.92 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)