NuStar approves Phase II of South Texas crude pipeline project

HOUSTON Nov 12 Nustar Energy LP will
move forward with the second phase of its South Texas Crude Oil
Pipeline System project, Chief Executive Curt Anastasio told
analysts on Tuesday.
The system transports Eagle Ford shale crude from several
locations in South Texas to NuStar's Corpus Christi North Beach
facility. Both Phase I and Phase II involve pipeline capacity
upgrades to segments of the system between NuStar's Gardendale,
Texas, terminal and the Corpus Christi terminal.
Phase I, which had been approved, will add 35,000 barrels
per day of capacity, and Phase II will add 65,000 bpd, Anastasio
said. Phase I is slated to be available for service in the third
quarter 2014 and Phase II in the first quarter 2015.