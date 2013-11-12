UPDATE 1-NuStar approves Phase II of South Texas pipeline project

HOUSTON Nov 12 Nustar Energy LP will
move forward with the second phase of its South Texas Crude Oil
Pipeline System expansion, Chief Executive Curt Anastasio told
analysts on Tuesday.
The system transports Eagle Ford shale crude from several
locations in South Texas to NuStar's Corpus Christi North Beach
facility. Both Phase I and Phase II of the expansion involve
pipeline capacity upgrades to segments of the system between
NuStar's Gardendale, Texas, terminal and the Corpus Christi
terminal.
Phase I, which has been approved, will add 35,000 barrels
per day of capacity, and Phase II will add 65,000 bpd, Anastasio
said. Phase I is slated to be available for service in the third
quarter 2014 and Phase II in the first quarter 2015.
In the second quarter of next year, as the company works to
finish the first phase of the pipeline expansion, NuStar will
finish building a new dock at its Corpus Christi North Beach
terminal.
The dock will more than double current loading capacity of
125,000 bpd, allowing the company to handle all the incoming
crude from the expansions, "plus additional volumes we end up
shipping to Corpus Christi," Anastasio said.
He also said during NuStar's third-quarter earnings call
that the company's second crude oil unit train offloading
facility in St. James, Louisiana, will start up later this
month.
Both facilities can take 70,000 bpd unit trains, or trains
that carry only crude rather than mixed freight.