UPDATE 1-NuStar Energy signs Caribbean fuel-oil supply agreement

Aug 23 NuStar Energy LP said on Friday it
has signed a fuel oil supply agreement for its storage facility
on the Caribbean island of St. Eustatius with a major trading
company, in a bid to reduce its working capital costs.
NuStar, which owns more than 13 million barrels of storage
capacity on the tiny Caribbean island, said it would purchase
bunker fuel from the unnamed trading company to supply its
customers in the region. The company estimated the deal would
lower its working capital expenses by $40 million to $50 million
and reduce NuStar's exposure to price swings.
A NuStar spokeswoman declined to identify the trading
company involved. She said the deal was signed on Aug. 5.
As part of the deal, the trading partner will lease some of
the space at the tank farm, the NuStar spokeswoman said.
NuStar Chief Executive Curt Anastasio said in a statement
that the company's storage business has suffered from weak
demand and difficult market conditions.
"This agreement allows us to remain in a competitive
position as a bunker fuel marketer, while reducing our exposure
to price risks and dramatically reducing our working capital
expenses related to our bunker marketing operations," he said.
U.S. import data from port intelligence group PIERS shows
that international commodities trading firm Vitol has
increasingly been using St. Eustatius as a hub for oil shipments
to the U.S. Gulf Coast and Florida.
The PIERS data shows that Vitol made at least 19 deliveries
of refined fuel products from St. Eustatius to the Gulf Coast
and Florida between October 2012 and June of this year.
A spokesman for Vitol declined to comment on its shipping
activity or on whether it had partnered with NuStar, saying the
company doesn't discuss its commercial relationships.