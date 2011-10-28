NuStar will evaluate possible acquisitions-CEO

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 Nustar Energy LP (NS.N) aims to "stay strong enough and nimble enough" to consider acquisitions, but the company's focus is to optimize what it has, CEO Curt Anastasio said on Friday.
"The acquisition market looks to us like it has gotten more and more pricey," Anastasio told analysts during a third-quarter earnings conference call. The company wants to "stay in that game" but "we really have just got a full plate of internal growth at very attractive returns."
Those projects include storage facilities and reversed and new pipelines to transport Eagle Ford crude oil to Gulf Coast refineries. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.