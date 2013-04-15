版本:
NuStar restarts Texas crude pipeline after spill

HOUSTON, April 15 NuStar Energy L.P. has restarted a crude oil pipeline in South Texas after a leak of up to 25 barrels forced a shutdown and repair, the company said on Monday.

A seven-mile portion of the 12-inch pipeline that runs from LaSalle County to McMullen County in Texas was isolated and shut on Friday when an aerial patrol saw the leak. Crews cleaned up the oil near Cotulla, Texas, on Saturday and the line restarted Sunday morning, NuStar said.

"The total volume of the spill is estimated to be between 20 and 25 barrels, and an investigation into the root cause of the leak continues," the company said.
