UPDATE 1-NuStar to raise Eagle Ford oil flow to Valero plants

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Sept 7 NuStar Energy LP (NS.N) said on Tuesday it will modify and construct pipelines to carry Eagle Ford oil and other crudes to two Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) Texas refineries, the latest project to tap the growing southeast Texas crude supply.

NuStar said it would reverse and convert an 8-inch (20-cm) refined products pipeline to carry Eagle Ford crude and condensate to Valero's 315,000 barrel per day Corpus Christi refinery.

The pipeline is expected to be in full service by the end of September, NuStar said.

NuStar also said it would build 55 miles (88.5 km) of 12-inch pipeline to connect the existing pipeline segments from Corpus Christi to Valero's 100,000 bpd Three Rivers refinery.

This section will be completed by the second quarter of 2012.

Production of crude oil from the vast Eagle Ford prospect has jumped to about 160,000 bpd from 71,000 bpd in July, according to consultants Bentek.

NuStar was spun off from Valero several years ago and retains some of the infrastructure that feeds Valero's network of refineries.

Pipeline construction has lagged the quick ramp up of the light crude oil production. Valero has said it currently runs about 40,000 bpd of Eagle Ford crude at the Three Rivers refinery and plans to increase it to 60,000 bpd by year end.

Valero also runs Eagle Ford at a small light crude unit at its refinery in Corpus Christi. It is currently running about 25,000 bpd and hopes to increase it to 40,000 bpd by the end of 2011.

In conjunction with privately-held Koch pipelines, NuStar has already upped pipeline capacity from the Eagle Ford plan by 30,000 bpd by reactivating a pipeline that carries the oil to terminals in Corpus Christi. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)