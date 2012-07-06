UPDATE 1-NuStar Energy to divest 50 pct asphalt operations

July 6 Pipeline and terminal operator and asphalt producer NuStar Energy LP said it will sell half of its interest in its asphalt operations to private investment firm Lindsay Goldberg llc and take a related non-cash charge in the second quarter.

The transaction would create an equal joint venture that will hold NuStar's asphalt refining assets.

The charge, coupled with lower projected results in the company's asphalt and fuels marketing segment, will hurt its second-quarter results, NuStar said.

The company expects second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be significantly lower than the $160 million in EBITDA it recorded a year earlier.

Lindsay Goldberg, which will have a 50 percent stake in the joint venture, will pay NuStar $175 million.

NuStar, which will transfer a portion of its inventories for the operation of the joint venture, expects the deal to fetch total cash proceeds of $400-$500 million.

The company plans to use the cash proceeds to pay down debt and said it will deconsolidate the asphalt operations after closing of the deal.

During 2011, asphalt operations were hurt by weak demand for the product and the lower-cost supply coming in from the Midwest where refiners benefited from low crude prices.

NuStar owns two asphalt refineries, one in Paulsboro, New Jersey and one in Savannah, Georgia.

Shares of the company were down almost 3 percent at $52.48 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.